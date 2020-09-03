BREAKING: Man dead in accident at Tyson Foods plant in Georgia

A man is dead after a reported industrial accident at the Tyson Foods plant in Vienna on Thursday.
Dooly County Coroner Ricky Hudson said the incident happened about 1:40 p.m. at the plant’s loading dock on East Pine Street, 13WMAZ in Macon reported.
The 58-year-old man died at the scene, 41NBC in Macon reported. His name was not released.
“We’re investigating the tragic death of a maintenance team member at our Vienna poultry plant. We’ve notified local authorities as well as OSHA about the accident, but have no other details to share at this time,” Tyson Foods said in a statement, according to WGXA in Macon. “We’re deeply saddened by the accident and extend our thoughts and prayers to the team member’s family, friends and co-workers.”
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.