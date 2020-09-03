BREAKING: Man dead in accident at Tyson Foods plant in Georgia

The 58-year-old man died at the scene, 41NBC in Macon reported. His name was not released.

“We’re investigating the tragic death of a maintenance team member at our Vienna poultry plant. We’ve notified local authorities as well as OSHA about the accident, but have no other details to share at this time,” Tyson Foods said in a statement, according to WGXA in Macon. “We’re deeply saddened by the accident and extend our thoughts and prayers to the team member’s family, friends and co-workers.”