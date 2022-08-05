Andalusia, the Georgia home of Flannery O’Connor in Milledgeville is proclaimed a national historical landmark

Andalusia, the Milledgeville farm where Flannery O’Connor wrote the majority of her books and stories including “The Violent Bear It Away” and “A Good Man is Hard to Find,” had a ceremony last month to celebrate its receipt of the official bronze plaque formalizing its designation as a national historical landmark by the National Park Service.
The 544-acre farm encompasses a number of buildings including the two-story frame house built in 1855 where O’Connor lived with her mother from 1951 until her death from lupus in 1964.
Recognized for its significance to the nation’s history and culture, the property now qualifies for federal, state and local grants earmarked for historic preservation.
Currently under construction is a new interpretive center featuring gallery space, a gift shop, bathrooms, staff offices and storage, as well as a new driveway and parking area. It’s expected to be complete in 2023.
After the author’s death, the farm remained in the O’Connor family until 2003, when it was given to a private foundation and made into a museum. In 2017, it was given to Georgia College & State University, O’Connor’s alma mater.
Hourly tours are available every hour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7. For details go to www.gcsu.edu/andalusia.
Suzanne Van Atten is a book critic and contributing editor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Contact her at svanatten@ajc.com and follow her on Twitter at @svanatten.
About the Author