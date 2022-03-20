Visit America’s newest historical landmark in Milledgeville

O’Connor’s works defined the Southern Gothic genre, and as a disabled female writer in the ‘60s Flannery O’Connor left behind a prominent legacy. Living just a couple miles from Central State Hospital — the world’s largest mental institution, and an institution that has a long history of mistreatment and malpractice — O’Connor wrote 32 short stories, two novels and over 100 literary critiques during her time in Andalusia.

“She was (working) at a time when people were still sending their physically disabled relatives just up to Central State and ignored,” Georgia College Museum Curator Cassie Munnell said.

“She was out here on her crutches still working, still publishing. And that’s honestly really awesome that ... people knew that she was disabled and still read her work. And the house preserves a lot of, in many ways, her adaptive legacy as well. And her room specifically, you can see the ways she adapted her life so that she could work around her lupus.”

Occupied by two peacocks, Astor and Mrs. Shortley — appropriately named after characters in O’Connor’s novella “The Displaced Person” — Andalusia is open to the public. So lovers of history and literature are welcome to visit. Andalusia is preserved just the way it was when O’Connor lived there.

O’Connor’s impact on American culture is still felt today. One visitor traveled from Wisconsin and attended Georgia College and State University just because of Flannery O’Connor.

“There are so many people that come to Georgia College who don’t really know much about Flannery O’Connor, which would be a shock to some people that come here because of her,” docent Grace Rickman said.

“And I think that (being named a historic landmark) will hopefully bring more attention to Andalusia here. With that being said, it is a gift that people from all over come here and visit.”

The property is now owned and preserved by Georgia College and State University. Andalusia is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays. Tours occur at the top of every hour.

