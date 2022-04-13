ajc logo
Ammo maker moves to Georgia

European-owned Norma Precision Ammunition has joined a growing contingent of Georgia gun makers and suppliers.

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Joins growing contingent of gun makers in state

A European-owned ammunition maker has joined the growing list of gun and gun-equipment manufacturers calling Georgia home.

Norma Precision Ammunition, a subsidiary of European ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec, is relocating its U.S. headquarters, manufacturing, and warehousing and distribution operations to Chatham County, near Savannah. It did not say how many jobs the company was bringing.

The company’s U.S. subsidiary has been located in Tampa, Florida.

Swiss-based RUAG Ammotec makes ammunition for sports shooters, special operations forces, and police forces worldwide. In 2021, Norma Precision Ammunition made more than 30 million cartridges of ammunition in the U.S.

Georgia has quietly become a top-10 state for gun makers. When Remington announced late last year it was bringing 850 jobs to west Georgia, it became the latest big name manufacturer to move here, joining other global brands such as Glock, Heckler & Koch and Taurus.

“With their facilities in close proximity to the Port of Savannah — the top port for U.S. exports — and our highly-skilled pool of talent, I’m confident that RUAG Ammotec will be very pleased with their decision to invest in the Peach State,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday in a press release.

“Paul Lemke, President of Norma Precision Ammunition, said: “The Savannah area offers a significant opportunity to expand our small arms ammunition manufacturing and distribution operations to meet growing customer demand and to better serve our partners in the small arms industry, while providing unmatched access to the world-class Port of Savannah.”

The company is currently hiring for advanced manufacturing, distribution, management, and sales jobs.

