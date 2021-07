After Nabisco factory in Atlanta closes, 63-year-old NJ location shuts down

“Both Fair Lawn and Atlanta are no longer strategic assets from a geographic footprint perspective and both face significant operational challenges, including aging infrastructure and outdated production capabilities, which would have required significant investment to bring them to the modernized state required for the future,” the company said in a statement in February.

The Atlanta plant closed in June. A plant in Richmond, Virginia, remains open.

Caption Vehicles enter the Nabisco plant on Friday in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Friday was the last day for residents of a New Jersey town to smell the sweet aroma of freshly baked Oreo cookies as the community's Nabisco plant shut down after 63 years. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

“I'm sorry to see this go,” said Melinda Ricco, who has worked at the plant for more than 27 years. Her parents originally worked at the factory in New York and came to New Jersey when it moved.

Local and state officials were disappointed the New Jersey plant was closing. Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso called it "disgusting.”

The company was reviewing bids for the plant from potential buyers. Records showed the total assessed value of the factory is $29.3 million.