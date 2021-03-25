AJC Deja News: Nabisco ‘Bakery of Tomorrow’ set to close after 80-year run

Mondelez says production will shift to other company owned-and-operated U.S. bakeries. Under its Nabisco brand, Mondelez manufactures such well-known products as Oreo, Fig Newtons and Chips Ahoy cookies, Ritz and Triscuit crackers and Wheat Thins.

March 1939: National Biscuit Company's plan to build the 'Bakery of Tomorrow' in the Oakland City area of Atlanta was ambitious for its day. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES Credit: AJC Print Archives Credit: AJC Print Archives

In March 1939, when National Biscuit originally bought the 35-acre site in Atlanta’s Oakland City area for its new bakery, all company talk was of the coming plant’s innovative technology.

“The National Biscuit Company announced plans to erect a new $2,000,000 bakery in Atlanta to double production and to meet growing demands for its products in the southeastern states, which the local plant serves,” the Constitution reported. “Atlanta was selected as the site for the first of a series of the ‘Bakeries of Tomorrow’ which the company will build.”

“No expense (would be) spared,” the article continued, with regard to the plant’s equipment or aesthetics.

“The new building will feature straight-line production and the long band-type of oven, which represent the latest development in the baking industry,” National Biscuit officials told the paper, adding that when completed the Murphy Avenue plant’s output would be double that of its existing downtown facility, in operation since 1927. And architect Lewis Wirsching told the Constitution the future Atlanta unit would “be more architecturally attractive than any of the 32 bakeries operated by the company.”

1952 -- An unidentified worker oversees production at the National Biscuit Company (later Nabisco) plant in southwest Atlanta. LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU Credit: LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU Credit: LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU

The Mondelez closure ends a long chapter in the city’s business history, but the plans put forth by Microsoft begin another.

Ivan Allen Sr., chairman of the Industrial bureau of the Chamber of Commerce in 1939, foresaw the days when Atlanta would be a national powerhouse in attracting new industry.

“We are delighted to have this substantial evidence that Atlanta is recognized as the headquarters city of the southeast,” Allen said of the National Biscuit Company’s grand plans for its first Bakery of Tomorrow, “and that we will now be in an even better position to serve this great and growing southeastern territory, which has the brightest future of any other section of the country.”

