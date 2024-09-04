Breaking: Officials release more details in Barrow County school shooting
14-year-old to be charged in Georgia school shooting that killed 4, injured 9

Authorities say Colt Gray, a student at Apalachee High School, will be tried as an adult
Barrow Sheriff Jud Smith. Four people were killed and nine others were taken to various hospitals after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, the GBI said Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2024. One person was in custody, the state agency confirmed.

Authorities identified a 14-year-old student as the suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting that killed four people at Apalachee High School and hospitalized nine others.

The student, Colt Gray, gave himself up soon after school resource officers encountered him at the school, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said.

GBI director Chris Hosey said Gray would be charged with murder and tried as an adult. Two students and two teachers were killed, Hosey said. The nine people injured were all struck by gunfire, the sheriff said.

In the hours after the shooting, Gray sat for an interview with investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Smith said, and authorities also interviewed Gray’s family.

Scant detail is known about Gray and his motivation to allegedly open fire at the school, near Winder, which sits about 23 miles west of Athens on the edge of the Atlanta metro area. At an afternoon news conference, authorities did not disclose what Gray and his family told police during their interviews.

Smith said investigators hadn’t yet determined if the victims were targeted and didn’t know how the shooter obtained a gun. Law enforcement wasn’t aware of any threats before the shooting, he said.

“I don’t know why it happened. I may not ever know. We may not ever know,” the sheriff said. “But I ask that you and our community lift up our schools, lift up our public safety, and that again, we do not let this hateful event prevail.”

