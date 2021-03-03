Georgia man charged in death of girlfriend’s baby

At the time, authorities were unable to determine the cause of death. The boyfriend, however, became a suspect as more information was gathered in the case.

An autopsy conducted Monday at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office then found tell-tale signs of physical abuse.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators were notified of the results from the examination, and a warrant was issued for Dixon’s arrest.

The investigation continues.

Sheriff’s officials are urging anyone with information about the case to call 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.