Georgia man charged in death of girlfriend’s baby

A 19-year-old Georgia man was charged Wednesday in the Feb. 24 death of an infant who arrived unresponsive at a hospital emergency room in Bibb County with the suspect and the child’s mother.
Jamarius Khalil Dixon, who is the mother’s live-in boyfriend, faces murder and first-degree cruelty to children charges in the death of 1-year-old Jayce Gibson after an investigation determined the child was killed by a blow to the head, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Dixon was being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond after being apprehended by U.S. Marshals at a relative’s house in Sandersville. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrest.
On the night of the incident, police were called to Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon after medics were unable to revive the lifeless child.
At the time, authorities were unable to determine the cause of death. The boyfriend, however, became a suspect as more information was gathered in the case.
An autopsy conducted Monday at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office then found tell-tale signs of physical abuse.
Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators were notified of the results from the examination, and a warrant was issued for Dixon’s arrest.
The investigation continues.
Sheriff’s officials are urging anyone with information about the case to call 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.