Georgia man accused of killing boyfriend caught in Mississippi, cops say

After shooting and killing his boyfriend in a Douglas County home, investigators believe a suspect stole the dead man’s car and drove to Mississippi.
But within hours, V’Daul Devontae Malik Guyton was in custody, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a Swooping Court home near Douglasville on a report of a shooting. There, deputies found a man dead from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said. The man’s car was also missing from the home.
Investigators identified 24-year-old Guyton as the suspect and boyfriend of the dead man, whose name was not released. By 5:30 p.m., Guyton was in custody with help from Mississippi State Police and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, located in Hattiesburg. He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.
On Wednesday, Douglas deputies were in Mississippi to continue the investigation.
“Sheriff Tim Pounds would like to recognize his employees for their hard work and quick response in developing a suspect, obtaining the necessary evidence and apprehending the suspect so quickly,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “He would also like to thank all the agencies involved who assisted his officers throughout this investigation.”