2 shot to death in apparent murder-suicide at Cobb convention center

Two people were shot to death Monday in an apparent murder-suicide at a Cobb County convention center, police said.
The shootings happened in the rear parking lot of the Riverside EpiCenter, located on Riverside Parkway near Austell, shortly after 11 a.m., according to Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk.
“An adult male shot and killed an adult female then turned the gun on himself and shot and killed himself,” Delk said in an emailed statement.
The domestic-related incident remained under investigation Monday afternoon.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.