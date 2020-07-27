Georgia governor extends emergency order deploying up to 1,000 National Guardsmen

Kemp called out the troops earlier this month despite opposition from Bottoms, who has urged the governor to focus state resources on responding to soaring numbers of coronavirus cases in Georgia. The latest extension keeps them in place through Aug. 10.

“It’s a terrible visual to have military tanks on our streets. It has the potential to further inflame this already very tense situation. I personally think it’s overkill,” Bottoms, who is being considered as a potential vice presidential running mate for Joe Biden, said in an interview this month. “But don’t blame that on Atlanta. Call it what it is — you want to protect your buildings.”

The governor, a Republican, signed the first order July 6 after a burst of violence across the city that included the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl and the ransacking of the headquarters of the Georgia State Patrol in southeast Atlanta. He first extended the order on July 13.

The troops were sent to three sites across the city: the state Capitol, the Governor's Mansion in Buckhead and the Department of Public Safety building, which had been vandalized by a group of at least 60 people.

Meanwhile, Bottoms and Kemp were scheduled to undergo court-ordered mediation Monday in their legal dispute over the city’s response to the pandemic. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick ordered the mediation Thursday, just hours after Bottoms disclosed she and Kemp discussed a possible settlement to avoid a contentious court battle over his lawsuit challenging the city’s mask mandate and other restrictions.