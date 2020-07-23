Bottoms and Kemp discuss settlement in Georgia’s mask mandate lawsuit

Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are discussing a possible settlement of his lawsuit challenging the city’s mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions that would avoid a contentious court battle.
The mayor said on The Tonight Show that she had a “very good conversation” with Kemp on Wednesday over litigation he filed that seeks to block her restrictions because they are more restrictive than his statewide order.
“We discussed where we disagree and hopefully we can figure out a way to agree to disagree without having to play this out in court,” said Bottoms.
“At the end of the day, we want the same thing. We want people to be safe. We want to stop the spread of COVID-19. And it certainly doesn’t help when we’re having to fight one another.”
Kemp filed the lawsuit last week amid escalating tensions with the mayor. It targeted Bottoms’ July 10 decision to revert to “phase one” guidelines that encouraged new limits on restaurants and other businesses to contain the disease, and casts the city’s mask requirements as “void and unenforceable.”
Credit: John Bazemore
Bottoms had previously said she was prepared for a lengthy legal battle to defend the city’s order, pointing out that she and two family members are among the more than 100,000 Georgians who have tested positive for the disease.
And this week, the city was joined by the Georgia Municipal Association, which filed court papers that accused Kemp of attempting to “usurp local control and Home Rule authority” by seeking to block cities from taking additional steps. Atlanta is among more than a dozen Georgia cities with mask mandates, but the only to also institute “phase one” restrictions.
A settlement would end the nasty legal feud between the governor and the mayor of Georgia’s capital city that was slated to land in a courtroom this week but was abruptly postponed until Tuesday after two judges recused themselves.
It also could remove a potential distraction for Bottoms, who is considered a top contender to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.