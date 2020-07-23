Bottoms and Kemp discuss settlement in Georgia’s mask mandate lawsuit

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp passes Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey as rhetorical speak during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without wearing a mask, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Bottoms had previously said she was prepared for a lengthy legal battle to defend the city’s order, pointing out that she and two family members are among the more than 100,000 Georgians who have tested positive for the disease.

And this week, the city was joined by the Georgia Municipal Association, which filed court papers that accused Kemp of attempting to “usurp local control and Home Rule authority” by seeking to block cities from taking additional steps. Atlanta is among more than a dozen Georgia cities with mask mandates, but the only to also institute “phase one” restrictions.

A settlement would end the nasty legal feud between the governor and the mayor of Georgia’s capital city that was slated to land in a courtroom this week but was abruptly postponed until Tuesday after two judges recused themselves.

It also could remove a potential distraction for Bottoms, who is considered a top contender to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.