Georgia deputy prevented 93-year-old man from being scammed out of $14K

Instead of passing on the incident to a detective, which is typical protocol, Tyus acted quickly to hunt down the pricey package. It had been shipped via FedEx, and the deputy was able to intercept it before the scammer could receive it, the report said.

The large amount of cash, along with the book, were returned to the 93-year-old man later in July, according to photos provided by the sheriff’s office.

This is a picture of the 93-year-old man receiving the FedEx package that contained his $14,000. Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office said this is a reminder to be vigilant of potential scams, which often target elderly residents. The FBI previously told AJC.com that it receives about 20 to 25 internet fraud and scam complaints from Georgia residents each day.

It’s unclear if authorities have charged the scammer in this case or if there is an active investigation into the scammer’s operation.

