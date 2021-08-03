Georgia clinic settles whistleblower lawsuit alleging unnecessary opioid prescriptions

Later, the federal government and the state of Georgia intervened in the case.

Only physician assistants, not Smith, saw most of the patients at the clinic, the governments alleged.

Under Georgia law, only physicians can write prescriptions for opioids and other Schedule II drugs. When a physician assistant concludes that a patient needs such drugs, the doctor supervising the physician assistant must concur that the drugs are medically necessary and must sign the prescription.

“Medical professionals are trusted to prescribe controlled substances in compliance with the law and in a manner that protects the health and safety of their patients,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine in a prepared statement.

While the claims were resolved by the settlement, there was no determination of liability.

Georgia Composite Medical Board records show that Dr. Smith is still actively licensed to practice. He last updated his physician profile in 2019, when he noted that he was working part-time. Smith is also a licensed pharmacist, and state records show he is still actively licensed with no recent disciplinary actions.