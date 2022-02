In WalletHub's annual analysis of the best and worst states for women, Georgia finished near the bottom of the list.The Peach State ranked No. 43 overall, the ninth worst state for women.Among the 25 key metrics, Georgia was No. 49 for women's high school graduation rate.We ranked No. 23 for share of women who voted in the 2020 presidential election.The states highest ranking, 19th, was for unemployment rate for women