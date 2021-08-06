Genealogy magazines offer great tips to aid research

Genealogy magazines are a great resource. This month’s issue of “Your Genealogy Today” is a good example. The issue is focused around getting your family interested in genealogy. The lead story, by Sue Lisk, is titled, “Drawing Them In.” Another article outlines how to find records on women, which is often hard.

Lisa Alzo writes about “Crafting Your Memoir.” Alzo gives tips for doing so: start with a timeline, set up a storyboard, write one bite at a time, then revise.