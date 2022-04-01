Genealogists should take advantage of Georgia’s unique research sources

Georgia’s vast collection of newspapers is one of our best treasures. While a great deal are digitized at UGA and other sites, many are abstracted and indexed in book form. It’s worth checking both sources to find the most information.

These sources and many more are the reasons budding genealogists need to learn how to research in Georgia by attending seminars/webinars and visiting the Georgia Archives and other great libraries with Georgia materials.

Lineage Societies

If you are wondering about how to find a lineage society, or want to just peruse the vast number of national groups to see what’s there, check out hereditary.us and then the lists. There you will find all the major ones and many more lesser known ones.

Why no obituary?

Often, we search for an obituary for an ancestor, find none and wonder why. Often, there was a publication fee. Perhaps our ancestors couldn’t afford it. Today, newspapers that charge usually do so by the word.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or at www.kenthomasongenealogy.com .