GBI: Shots fired during home invasion at rapper Lil Durk’s Chateau Elan home

GBI agents were called to a Gwinnett County country club Sunday after “several” intruders entered the home of rapper Lil Durk and shots were exchanged, officials said.
The state agency is still looking into the alleged invasion at the rapper’s home on Northern Oak Drive in Chateau Elan Estates, an upscale Braselton neighborhood attached to the golf course, winery and resort of the same name. Homes in the development regularly sell for upwards of $1 million.
The rapper’s involvement in the incident was not immediately clear. Lil Durk, whose legal name is Durk Derrick Banks, hails from Chicago but is residing in Georgia while he awaits trial in a February 2019 aggravated assault case. He is also accused of criminal attempt to commit murder and gang activity in the shooting that seriously wounded a man outside the Varsity in downtown Atlanta.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Banks turned himself in on May 30, 2019, but not before announcing his surrender on his Instagram account and releasing his single “Turn Myself In” on YouTube. He was granted a $250,000 bond the following month on the conditions he wear an ankle monitor, keep to a curfew and stay away from guns.
On Sunday, the GBI said residents in Banks’ home called for help after “several unidentified individuals” entered about 5:15 a.m., leading to an exchange of gunfire between the residents and the intruders. The residents were not injured, agency spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. Miles did not say whether Banks was involved in the gunfight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI. Tips can be submitted by phone 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
— Staff writer Henri Hollis contributed to this article.