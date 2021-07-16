GBI: Shots fired during home invasion at rapper Lil Durk’s Chateau Elan home

The state agency is still looking into the alleged invasion at the rapper’s home on Northern Oak Drive in Chateau Elan Estates, an upscale Braselton neighborhood attached to the golf course, winery and resort of the same name. Homes in the development regularly sell for upwards of $1 million.

The rapper’s involvement in the incident was not immediately clear. Lil Durk, whose legal name is Durk Derrick Banks, hails from Chicago but is residing in Georgia while he awaits trial in a February 2019 aggravated assault case. He is also accused of criminal attempt to commit murder and gang activity in the shooting that seriously wounded a man outside the Varsity in downtown Atlanta.