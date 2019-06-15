Detective: Surveillance footage shows rapper Lil Durk firing gun outside Varsity

Atlanta detective Jeffrey Churchill said he spoke to a witness at the scene, who told him she was talking to Banks and Bennett outside a cigar bar when gunfire erupted.

The incident was reportedly captured on surveillance cameras from multiple businesses.

“You see Mr. Banks’ arm out the window firing several shots at the victim,” Churchill said.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 6 a.m. outside the restaurant at the intersection of North Avenue and Spring Street.

Atlanta police officers collect evidence after a man was shot in the parking lot of the Varsity.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Alexander Weatherspoon, was shot once in the thigh.

After Weatherspoon was shot, he ran across the street before collapsing in front of the nearby cigar lounge, according to an Atlanta police incident report. He was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center for surgery after the bullet struck his femoral artery, police said in the report.

Officers discovered 13 shell casings from a pistol and a rifle in the parking lot, according to the report. A 9mm handgun was also recovered at the scene.

The shooting was captured on surveillance cameras from the Varsity and the cigar bar, according to investigators.

On Friday, police testified that Banks and Bennett are members of Chicago gangs and that they knew Weatherspoon had $30,000 in cash on him the night of the shooting, which is why he was allegedly targeted, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The man told police his chain and vehicle were stolen after the shooting, detectives said.

Before turning himself in last month, Banks told the news station he was innocent of the charges against him.

He also released a single on YouTube called “Turn Myself In.” The song has been played nearly 7 million times.

Banks and Bennett remain held at the Fulton County jail ahead of their bond hearing next month.

