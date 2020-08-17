GBI investigating suspect’s death following South Georgia SWAT standoff

While being taken into custody, the man “continued to physically resist arrest,” the release said. At some point, SWAT members noticed the man “became unresponsive” and tried to render first aid at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead outside the home. His identity has not been released, pending notification of his family, the GBI said.

The sheriff of Grady County, which is located along Georgia’s southern border with Florida, called the GBI to open a use-of-force investigation about 5:40 p.m. The GBI will also conduct the man’s autopsy later this week.

No other information on the incident has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 229-225-4090.

In other news: