GBI investigating Cobb Superior Court clerk after whistleblower complaint

State law allows clerks to keep the fees as income, but distinguishes them from additional shipping charges residents pay to receive passports in an expedited fashion.

“We’ve since learned the GBI is looking into those allegations, and I look forward to this matter being rectified and the county getting answers on whether the general fund is due any of those fees,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in a statement.

An AJC investigation found that Taylor kept $84,000 in expedited shipping fees, which she later said were taken “in error” and offered to return to the county.

Taylor canceled the vote on returning the fees during the commission board meeting last week, after officials received the complaint.

The whistleblower also alleged that she was placed on administrative leave by the county manager following her refusal to delete the records at Taylor’s orders.

In a statement, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said that County Manager Jackie McMorris did not place the whistleblower on administrative leave, contrary to what the letter suggested. Cavitt said the county government has no control over the operations or hiring practices of the superior court clerk, which is an independently elected constitutional office.