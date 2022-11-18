Cobb Superior Court Clerk cancels vote on passport fee repayment amid scrutiny

Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said the county may request an audit of the Superior Court Clerk’s Office to get a better sense of the process and “to ensure that we are not overcharging people.”

In the passport application process, the county charges a $35 processing fee, which the superior court clerk can legally receive as additional income. If applicants elect to pay for expedited shipping, the fee paid to the county is $24.70, along with a $60 fee paid to the U.S. State Department for faster processing.

Taylor told the board at the work session that she wanted to get the funds “back to you as soon as possible.”

“I don’t want to make it seem like we are holding onto something that has been due to you,” she said.

Taylor declined the AJC’s requests for comment in person and did not respond to requests via phone calls and emails.