ajc logo
X

Cobb Superior Court clerk to return $84K in passport fees to county

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
An AJC investigation found clerk personally pocketed over $425K in passport processing fees

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has offered to reimburse the county $84,000 after an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found she had pocketed over $425,000 in passport application fees in the last two years.

Under state law, superior court clerks are allowed to supplement their income with certain passport fees, which are collected by some local agencies on behalf of the U.S. State Department.

But Taylor has been taking home significantly more than other clerks across the state, including her predecessor, who sent nearly half the fee revenue to the county.

Under federal law, clerks can charge a $35 fee for processing each passport application. And, if applicants request expedited shipping, there is an additional $24.70 tacked on for postage.

In a memo to the county manager, Taylor said a review by her office determined that she had been receiving the expedited shipping fees “in error.”

While Georgia law allows clerks to keep the $35 processing fee, “the clerk may not retain the expedited shipping fees,” the memo said.

“The superior court clerk reached out to the finance director offering to refund these funds,” said Ross Cavitt, the county spokesman.

Along with the passport fees, Taylor makes a salary of $170,000 a year and is in charge of managing the superior court clerk’s office, which maintains the official records of the court, including real estate records.

Taylor did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The memo said going forward, passport fees related to expedited shipping will be paid to the county finance department rather than the clerk’s income. Cavitt said the board may discuss the reimbursement at next Wednesday’s work session and will vote on whether to approve it at Nov. 17 board meeting.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding23h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia elections chief picks his own race for an audit
15h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What happens if the Braves don’t re-sign Dansby Swanson or land a star shortstop?
10h ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
9h ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Area veterans say service doesn’t stop after leaving military
11m ago
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
13h ago
Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top