Cobb Superior Court clerk to return $84K in passport fees to county

While Georgia law allows clerks to keep the $35 processing fee, “the clerk may not retain the expedited shipping fees,” the memo said.

“The superior court clerk reached out to the finance director offering to refund these funds,” said Ross Cavitt, the county spokesman.

Along with the passport fees, Taylor makes a salary of $170,000 a year and is in charge of managing the superior court clerk’s office, which maintains the official records of the court, including real estate records.

Taylor did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The memo said going forward, passport fees related to expedited shipping will be paid to the county finance department rather than the clerk’s income. Cavitt said the board may discuss the reimbursement at next Wednesday’s work session and will vote on whether to approve it at Nov. 17 board meeting.