GBI investigates after man dies while detained at Cobb jail

The GBI is investigating the Sunday morning death of a male detainee in the Cobb County jail.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said the man was brought in Saturday evening on a charge of criminal trespassing and was placed in a holding cell for intake. He became destructive and combative and attacked deputies, causing them injuries, said sheriff’s office spokesperson Saba Long in a news release.
He died at 9:38 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. His identity was not released, but next of kin were notified.
The GBI has begun an initial investigation at the request of Sheriff Craig Owens. The sheriff’s office is also awaiting the results of a pathology report to determine if the detainee was under the influence of a substance based on his aggressive behavior, Long said.
No other details about the incident were released.