Man arrested after police chase ends at Rick Ross’ metro Atlanta estate

An armed man was arrested Tuesday after leading Clayton County deputies on a high-speed chase that ended on the sprawling estate of rapper Rick Ross, authorities said.
The “Hustlin’” rapper was not home at the time, but his security team allowed deputies to search after the man was spotted darting into a wooded area on the 235-acre Fayetteville property, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started as an attempted vehicle stop in Clayton that crossed into Fayette County when the driver refused to pull over, the agency said.
His name was not released.
According to investigators, a 911 dispatcher received a call from a 13-year-old saying a man had tried to break into a home while armed with a handgun. Few details were released about the attempted break-in, but the sheriff’s office said it is believed to be domestic in nature.
Later, a Clayton deputy said he spotted the break-in suspect in his car. When the deputy tried to pull him over, the suspect took off, “leading them on a high-speed chase that ended on Old National Highway and Highway 138,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver then jumped out of the vehicle “with the gun in his hand” and ran into the nearby woods on Ross’ property, the agency said. He was reportedly spotted and taken into custody within minutes.
Deputies never recovered the weapon but were still searching for it on Ross’ property Tuesday evening.
Ross purchased the Fayetteville estate in 2014 after heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield lost it to foreclosure. The property houses a 44,234-square-foot mega mansion with 109 rooms, a dining room big enough to seat 100, a bowling alley and a 135-seat movie theater. There’s also a separate 4,000-square-foot home on the property.
Last year, he purchased an adjacent 87 acres in Fayetteville, writing on Instagram that his “Promise Land just got BIGGER.”
“Sheriff Victor Hill has enjoyed Ross’ music over the years, but the two did not meet today due to Ross being out of town,” a spokesman for the sheriff said in a public advisory.
The unnamed suspect was taken to the Clayton County Jail. His charges were not released to the public.