Man arrested after police chase ends at Rick Ross’ metro Atlanta estate

The driver then jumped out of the vehicle “with the gun in his hand” and ran into the nearby woods on Ross’ property, the agency said. He was reportedly spotted and taken into custody within minutes.

Deputies never recovered the weapon but were still searching for it on Ross’ property Tuesday evening.

Ross purchased the Fayetteville estate in 2014 after heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield lost it to foreclosure. The property houses a 44,234-square-foot mega mansion with 109 rooms, a dining room big enough to seat 100, a bowling alley and a 135-seat movie theater. There’s also a separate 4,000-square-foot home on the property.

Last year, he purchased an adjacent 87 acres in Fayetteville, writing on Instagram that his “Promise Land just got BIGGER.”

“Sheriff Victor Hill has enjoyed Ross’ music over the years, but the two did not meet today due to Ross being out of town,” a spokesman for the sheriff said in a public advisory.

The unnamed suspect was taken to the Clayton County Jail. His charges were not released to the public.