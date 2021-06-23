GBI identifies man killed during Newton SWAT standoff that injured deputy

SWAT officers tried to take Collins into custody, but the man pulled out a handgun and started shooting, authorities said. One deputy returned fire, hitting Collins, Ammons said.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to provide life-saving medical aid. His body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

One deputy was shot during the incident, officials said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later released.

The fatal incident is the 45th shooting involving a law enforcement officer the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.