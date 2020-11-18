GBI: Gwinnett inmate charged with child molestation may have victimized kids in Tennessee

Authorities believe a 56-year-old man, who was booked into the Gwinnett County jail after he was indicted on 31 counts related to child molestation, may have victimized children while living in Memphis, Tennessee, in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
The Commerce Police Department, the GBI and the FBI are conducting the investigation into Steven “Mike” Michael Blackmon, who was booked into jail Oct. 20.
According to investigators, Blackmon went by the name “Mike Blaekman” and owned a hockey shop inside the Mall of Memphis called Hockey Stop Memphis. The GBI said he also coached a youth football team for several years.
Authorities believe Blackmon left the Memphis area around 2002 or 2003 after he was questioned for possibly having inappropriate contact with children.
Anyone who knew Blackmon in Memphis or has information about this case is asked to contact the GBI’s Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
