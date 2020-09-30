GBI: Deputy injured by gunfire while responding to 911 call in cemetery

When the man told deputies he intended to hurt himself, they tried to get him to surrender the gun, according to the GBI. After more than an hour of negotiating, deputies tried to break into the truck through a side window.

At that point, gunshots rang out. Investigators have not determined if the man fired his weapon, but a deputy fired multiple shots in return.

Amid the gunfire, one of the deputies was shot in the hand. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance and has since been released.

The incident is the 76th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year and the second on Wednesday.

A DeKalb County deputy shot a murder suspect during an arrest, the GBI said. The GBI has not released the suspect’s identity or the details of their condition.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks police shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the state agency’s tally.