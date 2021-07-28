GBI closes investigation into death of Forsyth County mother

Explore Mom found dead at party had blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit

An autopsy determined Horsford had head and torso trauma and had broken her wrist. Horsford had numerous severe injuries, including a broken vertebrae and laceration to her heart, the GBI previously said.

Blood testing determined she was highly intoxicated, the sheriff’s office previously said. Horsford also had marijuana and Xanax in her system, according to toxicology reports.

“The observed injuries are consistent with those received in a fall,” the agency’s autopsy report stated.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office closed the investigation, finding no evidence of foul play.

“No evidence or injury patterns indicative of an assault or foul play were noted by Forsyth County sheriff’s detectives or the Forsyth County Coroner’s Office or GBI Medical Examiner’s reports,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Family members and friends questioned whether Horsford could have died from the fall. The family hired a private medical examiner who found extensive injuries all over her body, Channel 2 Action News previously reported.

In June 2020, the GBI agreed to investigate Horsford’s death at the request of the Forsyth sheriff’s office.

“Renewed requests for reexamination are best served by an independent law enforcement agency to review previous findings and to search and act on any new evidence which may come to light,” Sheriff Ron Freeman wrote in the letter, which was addressed to GBI Director Vic Reynolds.