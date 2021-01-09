Forsyth County deputy resigns, accused of sending case information to girlfriends

Mike Christian, a former Forsyth deputy, resigned Oct. 27 amid an Internal Affairs investigation after one of his girlfriends reported him to the sheriff’s office. According to Channel 2 Action News, Christian sent the women crime scene photos, videos and sensitive personal information about people involved in his cases.

Christian investigated several high-profile cases, including the death of Tamla Horsford, a 40-year-old mother of five who died at a party in 2018. One of the women involved with Christian said he sent her a photo of Horsford’s body, the news station reported.