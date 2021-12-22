GBI: 16-year-old shot after pulling gun on Columbus police officer

About 11:30 a.m. on Monday, an officer on patrol spotted the car involved in the previous traffic stop attempt and tried to pull it over, the GBI said. However, the driver sped off, hitting a car on Veterans Parkway along the way.

The 16-year-old abandoned the car following the crash and ran into a wooded area nearby. A police officer found him after a short search. According to the GBI, the teen was still holding the gun.

“The officer gave him verbal commands to drop the handgun, but he did not comply,” the GBI said. “The officer fired her handgun, hitting the person in the leg. “

The teen was taken to a hospital.

The incident brings the number of shootings involving law enforcement officers the GBI has investigated this year to 96. That ties with the total number of similar incidents the agency was asked to investigate in 2020.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.