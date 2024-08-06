Gallery: Funeral held for members of Southern gospel group, the Nelons

A memorial service was held Tuesday for three members of the renowned Nelon family of gospel singers who died in a plane crash in July.

The single engine turboprop crash in Wyoming claimed the lives of all seven passengers onboard. Members of the Nelon group who died were: Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, as well as daughter Amber Nelon Kistler. Also killed were Amber’s husband, Nathan Kistler; Melodi Hodges; the pilot Larry Haynie; and his wife Melissa Haynie.

A celebration of life service for the Nelons and Kistlers was held at Roopville Road Baptist Church in Roopville.