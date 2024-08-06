Gallery: Funeral held for members of Southern gospel group, the Nelons

A memorial service was held Tuesday for three members of the renowned Nelon family of gospel singers who died in a plane crash in July.
The single engine turboprop crash in Wyoming claimed the lives of all seven passengers onboard. Members of the Nelon group who died were: Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, as well as daughter Amber Nelon Kistler. Also killed were Amber’s husband, Nathan Kistler; Melodi Hodges; the pilot Larry Haynie; and his wife Melissa Haynie.
A celebration of life service for the Nelons and Kistlers was held at Roopville Road Baptist Church in Roopville.
Funeral services for Melissa and Larry Haynie were held on Saturday also at the Roopville Road Baptist Church.
