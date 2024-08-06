News

Gallery: Funeral held for members of Southern gospel group, the Nelons

Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
Funeral Services Held for Southern Gospel Group, The Nelons
1 / 16
Autumn Nelon gets a hug from a family friend during The Nelons funeral service at Roopville Road Baptist Church in Roopville on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. She was the fourth member of the Atlanta-based gospel group whose three other family members died in a plane crash last month. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)
By
54 minutes ago

A memorial service was held Tuesday for three members of the renowned Nelon family of gospel singers who died in a plane crash in July.

The single engine turboprop crash in Wyoming claimed the lives of all seven passengers onboard. Members of the Nelon group who died were: Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, as well as daughter Amber Nelon Kistler. Also killed were Amber’s husband, Nathan Kistler; Melodi Hodges; the pilot Larry Haynie; and his wife Melissa Haynie.

A celebration of life service for the Nelons and Kistlers was held at Roopville Road Baptist Church in Roopville.

Funeral services for Melissa and Larry Haynie were held on Saturday also at the Roopville Road Baptist Church.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Family photo

Man killed by fallen tree remembered for love of nature, positive spirit
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: GEORGIA AQUA

Georgia Aquarium CEO Brian Davis has died1h ago
A.M. ATL: Dealing with Debby
Young Thug being treated ‘very unfairly’ in Atlanta gang case, Trump says
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs2h ago
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz