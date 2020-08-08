Gainesville teen charged with murder in shooting at Gwinnett business

Gwinnett police have charged a Gainesville teen with murder following Friday afternoon’s shooting at a Suwannee printing company.
Joshua Thomas Brandt, 18, was arrested Saturday morning after police identified him as the gunman in the workplace shooting that left one dead, authorities said.
Brandt is accused of killing 38-year-old Loganville resident James Ross in what investigators are calling a targeted shooting at Direct Technologies, Inc. in the 600 block of Satellite Boulevard.
Authorities did not say what led to the shooting or if Brandt also worked for the company. The Hall County teen faces one count of felony murder and one county of aggravated assault, jail records show.
The shooting prompted a large manhunt along the busy Gwinnett corridor as dozens of police responded to the shooting about 2:30 p.m.
The building was occupied by multiple employees when Brandt opened fire, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said. According to police, he wore a white balaclava-style face covering that showed only his eyes
Bryant Armstrong, an employee of Direct Technologies, told Channel 2 Action News that he and his coworkers believe the gunman entered the business through a warehouse bay door. He said he heard several gunshots but never saw the shooting victim. He fled to the break room with several other coworkers before leaving the building, he said.
“You don’t expect on a Friday at 2 p.m. to hear gunshots ring out at a super-small office park,” Bryant told the news station.
Police said one employee was injured while running away from the scene, but Ross was the only person shot.
Brandt remains held at the Gwinnett County jail without bond, online records show.