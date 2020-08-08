Gainesville teen charged with murder in shooting at Gwinnett business

The building was occupied by multiple employees when Brandt opened fire, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said. According to police, he wore a white balaclava-style face covering that showed only his eyes

Bryant Armstrong, an employee of Direct Technologies, told Channel 2 Action News that he and his coworkers believe the gunman entered the business through a warehouse bay door. He said he heard several gunshots but never saw the shooting victim. He fled to the break room with several other coworkers before leaving the building, he said.

“You don’t expect on a Friday at 2 p.m. to hear gunshots ring out at a super-small office park,” Bryant told the news station.

Police said one employee was injured while running away from the scene, but Ross was the only person shot.

Brandt remains held at the Gwinnett County jail without bond, online records show.