Gainesville man wanted in Waffle House stabbing turns himself in

A Gainesville man has turned himself in after stabbing someone in a Waffle House parking lot and fleeing the scene Friday, authorities said.
William Hudson, 37, surrendered Sunday and was charged with aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument.
Hudson’s wife asked a man to meet her at the Waffle House parking lot on Keith Bridge Road around 6:20 p.m., according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller. The man was still inside his car, speaking with Hudson’s wife, when Hudson opened the driver’s-side door and stabbed the victim, Miller said. She said Hudson fled the scene after the stabbing.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Miller said they still don’t know what caused Hudson to stab the man.
Hudson was booked into the Forsyth County jail but is now out on a $11,130 bond, Miller confirmed.
