Ga. correctional officer pleads guilty to violating inmate’s civil rights

Ford pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for his role in the incident, according to DOJ officials.

Scott and co-defendant Sharpe were indicted in a four-count indictment Dec. 11, according to the news release.

”When Scott assaulted this inmate, he violated the inmate’s civil rights and betrayed his oath of office as a correctional officer,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pam S. Karlan of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the release. “The Justice Department will continue to protect the civil rights of all individuals, and work to ensure that officers who abuse their power are held accountable.”

Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said “damaging repercussions are felt in the community and beyond when a sworn officer violates the civil rights of a person in their charge.” “Our office will work tirelessly to protect the civil rights of all people, and we will hold abusive officers accountable for breaking the laws they are sworn to uphold.”

Scott faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the DOJ. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

The case was investigated by the FBI and was prosecuted by trial attorneys Katherine G. DeVar and Nicole Raspa of the Civil Rights Division, with assistance from Criminal Chief Michael Solis of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.