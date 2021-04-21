Georgia firefighter dies during first shift

“He always made me laugh; he always tried to brighten up the mood,” Brittany Vasquez told Action News Jax. “He loved being around people and doing things with people.”

Medina and the team returned at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, and he went to sleep. Lackner said they tried to wake up Medina at 7:30, but he did not answer.

“Just don’t know why a 20-year-old wouldn’t wake up ... he passed his physical ... everything came back clear; don’t know,” Lackner told Action News Jax.

A celebration of life is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Allison Memorial Chapel in St. Marys.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Medina family. More than $6,500 had been raised as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.