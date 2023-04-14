Fulton talks health funding

Pitts confirmed that county staff should look for ways to fund that southern center, which is estimated to cost $44 million.

There are three training centers for people with developmental disabilities in Fulton County: north, central and south, Roshell said. But only two are in use.

“We have not been able to continue operations in south Fulton due to ongoing security concerns in that facility,” she said. That center’s clients are being bused to the central location two or three days a week, but aren’t getting a full week of services, Roshell said.

The county plans to renovate an existing building at 475 Fairburn Road as a new southern center, at a cost of $4.7 million, she said.

The county is renegotiating its support agreement with Grady Memorial Hospital; the current contract expires at the end of 2023, County Manager Dick Anderson said.

Fulton County funds Grady with at least $60 million a year. That’s less than Grady has asked for previously, and now the hospital is seeking an additional $15 million a year, Anderson said. DeKalb also funds the hospital but not nearly as much as Fulton does, he said.

“We cannot afford for Grady to not be financially viable,” Anderson said.

Grady, in downtown Atlanta, provides emergency and indigent care for thousands of people in Fulton County, and its burden grew heavier last year with the closure by Wellstar Health System of the only two hospitals in south Fulton County.

Fulton County has backed Grady with almost $3 billion over the last half-century, Anderson said.

“The expansion of Medicaid solves all problems, if it’s done substantially the way it was done in North Carolina,” he said. Georgia is one of 10 states that did not accept expanded federal Medicaid funding under the Affordable Care Act.

Grady plans to open two new clinics in south Fulton County, funded entirely through a state program, Roshell said. The hospital could open up to four clinics, Anderson said.

And Morehouse School of Medicine seeks county funding to open a new clinic in south Fulton within four months, Roshell said. That would cost $4 million to build and operate in the first year, but less in subsequent years, she said.