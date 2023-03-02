Fulton eases fees for food trucks

The new fee comes with a short application form, but that’s faster and simpler than applying for a new full permit, according to Tony Harrison, board president of the Food Truck Association of Georgia.

He estimated 150 to 200 food trucks operate in the counties that make up the metro Atlanta. Fulton’s rule change could increase the number operating in this county by 30 to 50 within the next couple of years, Harrison said.

Within the county, though, individual cities have their own operating requirements and fees for food trucks that vary considerably in complexity and cost, he said.