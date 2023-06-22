Fulton County to manage most city elections

Fulton County will manage the Nov. 7 municipal elections in all but three of the county’s 15 cities, according to intergovernmental agreements county commissioners approved Wednesday.

The cities will reimburse the county for the cost of those elections, estimated at nearly $5.5 million.

The exceptions are Milton, Palmetto and Sandy Springs.

Milton, however, is covered by another agreement in which the city will lease state-owned voting equipment from the county.

“The city of Palmetto will conduct its own election and the city of Sandy Springs has no election for 2023,” said Nadine Williams, county elections director.

County staff and equipment will handle elections, including any potential runoffs, in Alpharetta, Atlanta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Mountain Park, Roswell, South Fulton and Union City.

The county Board of Registration & Elections approved most of the agreements in April. Early this year several north Fulton cities, including Mountain Park, Johns Creek and Roswell, considered pooling their resources to manage their own elections after the Milton City Council voted to handle their own.