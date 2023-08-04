Fulton approves $5.3 million in contracts to help manage elections

Fulton County commissioners on Wednesday approved nearly $5.3 million in contracts to help manage elections, past and future.

In four separate items, commissioners voted without dissent to accept contracts for temporary staffing, vehicle rental and mail-in voting systems.

Dover Staffing of Smyrna is being reimbursed $232,758.44 for staff and truck rental during the June 13 special election for state House District 68, a Democratic runoff narrowly won by Derrick Jackson.

Two items will allow hiring temporary workers and renting vehicles for the Nov. 7 municipal elections and any needed for December runoffs.

Abacus Staffing of Morrow will get nearly $2.7 million and Dover Staffing nearly $1.4 million to provide temporary workers this fall. Enterprise Leasing of Georgia, an Atlanta firm, will get $324,211 to furnish “box trucks, passenger vehicles and cargo vans” for those city elections.

Fulton County will manage this fall’s elections in 12 of the county’s 15 cities: Alpharetta, Atlanta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Mountain Park, Roswell, South Fulton and Union City. Those cities will reimburse the county for the estimated $5.5 million cost.

Milton will manage its own election but will lease state-owned voting equipment from the county.

Palmetto will run its own election and Sandy Springs doesn’t have one this year, according to Nadine Williams, county elections director.

Finally, Quadient Inc. of Milford, Connecticut, a provider of digital printers and mail-addressing equipment, will get $658,907 under a statewide contract for vote-by-mail inbound and outbound mailing systems.