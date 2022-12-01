French robotics company opens North American HQ in Atlanta

“Our rapid growth in the North American market demonstrates a strong demand for scalable and high-performance warehousing robotics solutions,” Moulin said in the release. “We are proud to make Atlanta the home of our North American ambitions and we are already seeing a great response from the local market.”

The company developed multiple hardware and software products, including its Skypod robots that deliver goods and its Skypicker robots that use robotic arms to move up to 600 items per hour. Exotec has 550 employees worldwide and works with multiple brands, including Gap, Geodis, Ariat and Decathlon.

By 2025, Exotec expects 40% of its global business to come from North America.