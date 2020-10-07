Forsyth County man charged with arson, insurance fraud after house fire

In December 2019, firefighters responded to an alarm in the 8700 block of Innisbrook Run, where Jin Kyong Chang, 43, lived with his wife and daughter, Forsyth County fire Division Chief Jason Shivers told AJC.com.

According to Shivers, there was an active fire in the home’s basement, which was extinguished quickly. He added that no one was home at the time and there were no injuries.