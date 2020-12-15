Former UGA professor pleads guilty to child porn charge, faces 20 years

“Monogan actively participated in the evil world of child pornography and brazenly engaged in his criminal behavior using a computer belonging to his employer,” acting U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a statement. “He will spend many years inside a federal prison for his crime.”

Monogan pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child porn, authorities said. He faces two decades behind bars, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release once his sentence is completed. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

“This investigation demonstrates that no matter who you are, you will be held accountable for preying on children,” GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Tuesday. “We value our law enforcement partnerships to be able to work together in these type investigations to catch and punish criminals who seek to exploit one of our most vulnerable populations.”

