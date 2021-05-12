Former UGA professor gets more than 7 years in federal prison for having child porn

In addition to serving 90 months followed by 10 years of supervised release, 39-year-old James Edward Monogan III was ordered to pay $40,000 in fines, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Monogan will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The sentence amounts to less than half of the prison time Monogan potentially faced after he admitted to having more than 450 images of child pornography on his work laptop and a hundred more on his cellphone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.