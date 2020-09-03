Former metro Atlanta pastor, 81, to serve 5 years for child molestation

Benjamin August Harter was sentenced to 20 years, including five to serve in prison. He pleaded guilty Aug. 12 and was rearrested the same day, court and jail records show. On Thursday, Harter remained in the Forsyth County jail awaiting transfer to state prison.

Harter was arrested Aug. 30, 2019, at his Cumming-area home, five days after the Forsyth sheriff’s office was informed of the molestation allegations. He was released in October after posting $82,500 bond. Conditions of his bond prohibited Harter from any contact with children, forced him to surrender his passport and made him wear an ankle monitor.