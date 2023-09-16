Former Gov. Nathan Deal and the late Sandra Deal to be honored at ‘Heroes, Saints & Legends’

Former Gov. Nathan Deal and the late Sandra Deal, along with former Clinton presidential appointee Veronica Biggins, will be honored at the 34th annual Heroes, Saints & Legends Gala benefiting the Foundation of Wesley Woods. The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Flourish by Legendary Events, 3143 Maple Drive in Buckhead. The well-attended annual event began in 1990 and has raised more than $7.8 million for charitable care, pastoral care and wellness programming at Wesley Woods Senior Living.

“From Gov. Deal’s work on criminal justice reform and Sandra Deal’s tremendous literacy efforts in their beloved state to Veronica Biggins’ unwavering commitment to Atlanta’s civic leadership, they have all shown what it takes to be true heroes in our community,” said Diane Vaughan, president of the Foundation of Wesley Woods. “More than ever, the role of Wesley Woods as an affordable housing provider for our region’s older adults is critical. Funds raised through Heroes, Saints & Legends opens the door to housing and meals to those who have outlived their resources, on-site chaplains providing pastoral care and innovative wellness programming to help seniors live independently for as long as possible.”

Credit: Foundation of Wesley Woods Credit: Foundation of Wesley Woods

Deal was governor from 2011-2019, during which time Sandra Deal championed early learning.

“One of the things that I will miss most when my husband Nathan leaves public office is traveling around the state and reading to children,” she wrote in a piece saluting Georgia Pre-K Week in 2018. “It has been a privilege for me to have the opportunity to read to more than 850 classes, many of which were Georgia Pre-K classes, over the past eight years.”

Sandra Deal died in 2022 at 80 after battling cancer.

Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Biggins, now the managing partner of Diversified Search Group’s Atlanta office, is the board chair of Savannah College of Art and Design and a board member of the Woodruff Arts Center Foundation, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Carter Center Board of Councilors. She served as Assistant to the President of the United States and Director of Presidential Personnel during former President Bill Clinton’s tenure.

Biggins was among the women executive who participated in a 2013 AJC roundtable discussion about various workplace issues, including the challenges women face as they try to ascend the corporate ladder.

“You have to think, you’re at that table for a reason. You’ve earned your seat. So why not ask the question: Where’s the diversity at this table?” she said. “I think in a board room, women need to establish their credentials in knowing the numbers, the business, etc., but not fear asking the question about the women. Because who else will ask?”

Past HSL honorees have included former Atlanta Mayor and Ambassador Andrew Young, former Mayor Ivan Allen Jr. and former Georgia and U.S. First Lady Rosalyn Carter.

Past honoree Phil Jacobs, founding partner of The Pendleton Consulting Group, will chair this year’s event, emceed by WSB-TV community and public affairs director Condace Pressley. For sponsorship and ticket information, see wesleywoods.