Former assistant district attorney challenges Gwinnett DA in primary

She criticized Austin-Gatson for attempting to ban delta-8 THC, a cannabis extract, in Gwinnett. She also said Austin-Gatson has not done enough for homicide victims and that the county’s homicide conviction rate is low.

“We have violent crime here,” Alabi said. “I would focus my resources on ensuring this community is safe, not going after, you know, those low-level offenses.”

Alabi said she would also focus on second-chance initiatives and partnerships with the school system and community groups to prevent crime.

Austin-Gatson, who is serving her first term, defended her record to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“This is the people’s position,” she said. “They put me here. I’ve done a lot for the community and have a lot more work to do.”