Flushing money? County may help you save

Until July 1, 2021, installing a replacement toilet that used up to 1.28 gallons per flush was good enough to get a rebate. But since then only ultra-high-efficiency toilets, using no more than 1.1 gallons, are eligible.

“Before the 1950s, new toilets typically used 7 gpf,” says the water district’s December 2022 water management resources plan. “By the end of the 1960s, new toilets typically used 5.5 gpf; in the 1980s, new toilets typically used 3.5 gpf.”

A federal law in 1992 required new toilets to reduce that to 1.6 gallons by 1994. And they’ve kept getting more efficient.

The Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District, created in 2001 and headquartered in Atlanta, covers 15 counties and 92 cities.

The Toilet Retrofit Program is part of the water district’s effort to reduce per capita water use by 11% by 2030. Fulton County has helped replace less-efficient toilets in single-family homes for 15 years, and for five years in multi-family housing.

Since the program started, Fulton County has issued 7,581 rebates totaling $735,735 for single-family homes, saving an estimated 130,489 gallons of water per day, according to the legislation. But under the last year’s agreement only eight toilets were replaced, using $680 of the available rebate money, including a small administrative fee paid to the water district.

In the five years of subsidizing toilet replacement in multi-family housing, the county has issued 100 rebates, totaling $8,175 and saving about 2,939 gallons of water per day, according to the legislation.

But none of those replacements occurred in the last year, so the water district is “pursuing alternative ways to promote participation in the program.”

How to apply for a toilet rebate

Through Fulton County: Go to https://fultoncountyga.gov/services/water-services/apply-for-a-toilet-rebate

Through the water district: Go to https://northgeorgiawater.org/conserve-our-water/toilet-rebate-program/

Or: Call (404) 463-8645

Or: Email TRebate@atlantaregional.org