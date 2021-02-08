Feds give update on probe in deadly Gainesville poultry plant incident

The federal investigative board looking into last month’s incident at a poultry processing plant in Gainesville has found that issues on a conveyor appear linked to the deadly chemical leak.
Six workers were killed at the Foundation Food Group on Jan. 28. The plant uses liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze chicken, and an “inadvertent release” happened on one of the plant’s five production lines. About a dozen people were injured and taken to a hospital, and 130 people were evacuated.
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released the following new details Sunday about the incident:
— The plant had been experiencing unresolved operational issues on the chicken conveyor that appear to have resulted in the accidental release of liquid nitrogen in the flash-freezing bath.
— The Chemical Safety Board has information that Line No. 4 was shut down the morning of the incident. The shutdown was due to operational issues on the conveyor line.
— Foundation Food Group maintenance personnel reported the computerized measuring system indicated a low liquid level in the immersion bath used to flash-freeze the chicken products.
— The liquid nitrogen units were manufactured and installed by Messer and are leased to the Foundation Food Group.
— The Foundation Food Group performs routine maintenance on the Messer-owned equipment.
Nitrogen, often used to flash-freeze food, is odorless, colorless and can reduce the oxygen in the air, cause asphyxiation or burns from the cold.
Killed in the gas leak were Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville; Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont; Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville; Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville; Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville; and Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville.
The Chemical Safety Board’s work is ongoing, and the board’s chairman and CEO, Katherine Lemos, said at a Jan. 30 news conference in Gainesville that a full report could take several years. The board makes safety recommendations but does not issue citations or fines.
The plant is owned by Gainesville-based Foundation Food Group, which formed Jan. 1, after Prime-Pak Foods and Victory Processing merged, according to state records.