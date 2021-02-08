Feds give update on probe in deadly Gainesville poultry plant incident

— Foundation Food Group maintenance personnel reported the computerized measuring system indicated a low liquid level in the immersion bath used to flash-freeze the chicken products.

— The liquid nitrogen units were manufactured and installed by Messer and are leased to the Foundation Food Group.

— The Foundation Food Group performs routine maintenance on the Messer-owned equipment.

Nitrogen, often used to flash-freeze food, is odorless, colorless and can reduce the oxygen in the air, cause asphyxiation or burns from the cold.

Killed in the gas leak were Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville; Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont; Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville; Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville; Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville; and Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville.

The Chemical Safety Board’s work is ongoing, and the board’s chairman and CEO, Katherine Lemos, said at a Jan. 30 news conference in Gainesville that a full report could take several years. The board makes safety recommendations but does not issue citations or fines.

The plant is owned by Gainesville-based Foundation Food Group, which formed Jan. 1, after Prime-Pak Foods and Victory Processing merged, according to state records.