Federal investigators give details on deadly Gainesville plant leak

“The maintenance manager described personally closing the isolation valves of the tanks in the parking lot subsequent to the event, shutting off the supply to the building, which limited the potential damage or consequence,” she said.

Lemos said the agency will not speculate as to the cause of the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and a full report could take several years.

Investigators from the Chemical Safety Board, charged with ascertaining the cause of chemical incidents, have been at the site since Thursday. The board makes safety recommendations but does not issue citations or fines.

People turn out at a prayer vigil Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, to remember the victims of a deadly accident at the Foundation Food Group poultry processing plant in Gainesville, Georgia. (Photo: Vanessa McCray / Vanessa.McCray@ajc.com)

Several hundred people attended a vigil Saturday afternoon outside the plant.

Loved ones sobbed as they knelt in front of six white floral wreaths with shite ribbons that read “empleados planta” — one wreath for each plant employee killed.

People brought flowers and stuffed animals. A series of speakers, including pastors, stood in the bed of a pickup truck as they addressed the crowd. Interpreters made sure both English- and Spanish-speaking listeners could understand.

“We are one community,” said Art Gallegos Jr., president of Latinos Conservative Organization, which helped organize the vigil.

Earlier, mourners arranged bouquets of white and orange flowers, two wooden crosses and a handful of prayer candles. The small memorial on the side of Centennial Drive remained one of the few signs of the tragedy that took place here two days ago.

Yellow caution tape still fluttered in the breeze outside the plant two days after the deadly incident, and a wreath was displayed outside a door. A Hall County sheriff’s cruiser was parked in front of the building.

Flowers and candles are seen outside the Foundation Food Group poultry processing plant in Gainesville, Georgia, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Photo: Vanessa McCray / Vanessa.McCray@ajc.com) Credit: Vanessa McCray Credit: Vanessa McCray

Lemos offered her sympathies to the families of the victims in a statement that she delivered in both English and Spanish at Saturday’s news conference.

“I can’t imagine the loss you’re feeling today and the reason we are here is to prevent this from happening again,” she said.

The plant is owned by Gainesville-based Foundation Food Group, which formed Jan. 1, after Prime-Pak Foods and Victory Processing merged, according to state records. Company officials could not be reached for comment Saturday.